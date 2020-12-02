32 migrants rescued, 2 missing off Greek island of Lesbos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation has been launched after a dinghy carrying migrants either sank or overturned off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. The coast guard said 32 people, including 15 men, 14 women and three children, had been rescued from the sea, while two women were missing. The migrants were located during a routine patrol early Wednesday. Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Mideast, Africa and Asia. The vast majority make their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands