After clutch performance, Vikings need Cousins to keep it up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For all the precision and production that Kirk Cousins has displayed with the Minnesota Vikings, the lack of late-game rallies have left them and their fans wanting more from their highly paid and scrutinized quarterback. Cousins came through with a clutch performance last week. He completed six of seven passes on a 75-yard drive capped by the go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds left to beat Carolina 28-27. That was just what the Vikings needed to keep up in the chase for the NFC playoffs. Their record is 5-6 after winning four of five games in November.