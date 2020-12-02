AP source: Twins, Duffey agree to $2.2 million, 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year contract with reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Duffey was one of seven Twins players eligible for salary arbitration for the 2021 season, joining left fielder Eddie Rosario, starting pitcher José Berríos, center fielder Byron Buxton, closer Taylor Rogers, catcher Mitch Garver and relief pitcher Matt Wisler.

Duffey posted a career-best 1.88 ERA in 24 innings in 2020 with 13 hits allowed and 31 strikeouts.