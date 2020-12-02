Biden introduces economic team; COVID-19 relief plan gains traction

(NBC News) -- President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced nominees for his economic team Tuesday.

If confirmed, they will face the daunting task of guiding the battered U.S. economy back on track.

President-elect Biden chose Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary. She would be the first woman in that job, and as a former Federal Reserve Chair, no stranger to economic crises.

The President-elect also promised to focus on American families struggling to put food on the table, with COVID cases on the rise and businesses again shutting down.

"Our message to everybody struggling right now is this: help is on the way," Biden said.

Meanwhile, after months of stalemate, there are signs of progress on a new COVID relief bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for the first time in weeks Tuesday, while on Capitol Hill, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced a $908 billion dollar compromise.

