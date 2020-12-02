China: Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth

BEIJING (AP) — China’s space agency says its latest lunar probe has finished taking samples of the moon’s surface and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth. The Chang’e 5, the third Chinese probe to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a probe en route to Mars carrying a robot rover. The Chang’e 5 touched down Tuesday on a mission to return lunar rocks to the Earth for the first time since 1976.