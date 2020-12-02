Dodge County sees first COVID-19 death

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dodge County Health officials are reporting the county's first death attributed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to a news release Wednesday evening, the person was in their 90s.

There are also currently ten Dodge County residents hospitalized with the virus. Overall, 923 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 530 of them now out of isolation or deemed healthy.

The age range of those affected in the county goes from less than a year old to people in their 90s.