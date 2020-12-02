Electric wheelchair tours show Colombian city from new angle

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Wilson Guzmán lost the use of his legs at age 17 when he was shot in the back while trying to recover a stolen bicycle in Medellin, Colombia. Two decades later, he glides though the city’s streets using an electric hand-bike attached to the front of his wheelchair. On a recent day, he gave a tour of the city’s parks to seven people who followed him down bike lanes and up steep hills on a fleet of similar vehicles. The wheelchair tours are the latest tourist attraction in a city that is shedding its reputation for drug violence and has become one of Colombia’s most visited destinations.