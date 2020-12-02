France looks to rally aid for Lebanon, but no bailout

BEIRUT (AP) — France is hosting an international video conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon amid political deadlock in Beirut that has blocked billions of dollars in assistance for the cash-strapped country. Wednesday’s meeting, organized by France and the United Nations, is the second since the Aug. 4 explosion that destroyed Beirut’s port and wrecked much of the capital. The blast came amid a financial meltdown — worsened by coronavirus closures — that has brought soaring inflation, poverty and unemployment. Lebanese NGOs and other organizations are taking a starring role in the conference and will continue to receive the bulk of aid money to distribute to the public, bypassing the Lebanese government.