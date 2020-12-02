Jaguars sticking with Glennon even though Minshew is healthy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy. Coach Doug Marrone says he’s sticking with Glennon at Minnesota on Sunday. He adds that Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. He threw two touchdown passes in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. He didn’t have a turnover and wasn’t sacked. It was the first time since the season opener Jacksonville played a turnover-free game.