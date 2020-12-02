Man killed in rural Howard County crash

NEAR FLORENCEVILLE, Iowa (KTTC) -- A Cresco man died in a crash Tuesday evening in rural Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's office, 48-year-old Timothy Schmitt was driving east on Vale Road about 6:20 p.m. He left the road and rolled into a ditch on the north side of the road. Schmitt was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The area is about three miles south of Florenceville.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.