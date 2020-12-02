Midday fireball, boom thrill gazers from Ontario to Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A noontime boom that was heard and felt from southern Ontario to Virginia was likely caused by a disintegrating meteor. Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society says witnesses across the region reported hearing the boom or seeing a fireball in the sky shortly after noon on Wednesday. Police agencies and fire departments around central New York received 911 calls reporting a boom that shook windows. The American Meteor Society, based in Geneseo, received 78 reports of the fireball seen in Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania and Virginia.