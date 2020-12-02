Minnesota reports 77 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that 77 more people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

This is the second largest increase in COVID-19 deaths MDH has reported in its daily update to date, following a record 101 COVID-19 deaths reported in Friday's update.

Two of the people who died were reportedly residents of Olmsted County. One was a resident in their 70s, and one was in their 90s, MDH said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 36.

MDH said 44 of the 77 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,692 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 2,474 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 5,192 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 121 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 327,477 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 23,731 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 7,176 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 286,219 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 42,737 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,326,347. MDH said about 2,556,743 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 17,378 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,873 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.