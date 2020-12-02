New study shows students falling behind in math amid pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new Northwestern Education Association study shows students are falling behind in math skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study focused on nearly 4.5 million students in grades three through eight across the country. It found reading levels remained about the same, but math skills fell by five to 10 points compared to last year's results.

The owner of Mathnasium Gayathree Arun said they have seen an increase in enrollment since the pandemic started. She said parents are telling her their child has lost motivation with online learning and many learn math better in person.

"The struggling students, the younger students, the elementary school kids, they prefer that personal touch," Arun said. "Especially when they are in our center. The instructor watches out for all the facial expression and body language."

She said some students disengage and get easily distracted with online math learning. She said some may also be too shy to ask for help and they just give up.

"Teachers have a tough job of trying to teach a virtual class of 30 students," Arun said. "If a child continues to fall behind, it could take up to two years for them to catch up."

Mathnasium has 80 students enrolled right now. Their in-person instruction allows for four students in the building at a time. Arun said there are parents and students waiting their turn to get in-person tutoring, and some are choosing to forego online tutoring until an in-person spot opens up.

The owner of Sylvan Learning Center in Rochester David Blissenbach said they have also been busier than usual.

"One of the things you lose with virtual learning is that human interaction," Blissenbach said. "Middle school is already hard for students with a lot of changes. Then throw in algebra, which is fundamental. Students get discouraged, and they lose their confidence."

Arun said teaching children the concepts of the math problems instead of just having them memorize facts helps them learn. She said she's seeing even advanced students struggling.

"They need to know why they are learning certain aspects of the subject," Arun said.

Blissenbach said it's important to have a focused, good learning environment at home to help with knowledge retention.

"It's tough right now on kids, on parents and on teachers," Blissenbach said. "But we will get through this. We just need to keep working at it."

The researchers involved with the study said they are still researching the differences in demographics when it comes to children falling behind in school.

The study also noted that many students haven't taken standardized tests this year, so there are most likely more students who have fallen through the cracks.