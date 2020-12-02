Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani court has declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face corruption charges. Wednesday’s order by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia. Under Pakistan’s legal system, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government can seek Sharif’s extradition from Britain. If Britain accepts such a request, Sharif could be brought back in handcuffs.