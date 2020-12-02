Plane on I-35W closes lanes in Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- MnDOT says the northbound lanes of I-35W near Ramsey County Road E2 in Arden Hills will be closed for several hours due to a plane on the highway.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), a single engine Bellanca Viking made an emergency landing on the freeway about 9:25 p.m. This is just south I-694.

While the plane did crash into a vehicle on the freeway as it landed, MSP says nobody was injured.

The northbound lanes of I-35W will remain closed as troopers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.