‘Shop local safely’ campaign urges shoppers to spend locally through a new site

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With Christmas quickly approaching, the gift shopping season is on. However, due to the pandemic a lot more of that shopping is expected to be done online.

A local initiative called the 'Shop Local Safely' campaign is an effort to keep shoppers spending locally.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director of Communication Brent Ackerman said keeping the money local is very beneficial.

"As you know this has been a tough year for everybody especially for our local businesses, restaurants and retailers," Ackerman said.

This new initiative is taking things to an online directory featuring more than 130 local shops so it's easy for residents to shop locally.

"[It] allows people to search for products, search for services, hours, locations and online shopping options from businesses right here in our area," said Ackerman.

One of the many business benefiting from the online directory is Rochester Lapidary Jewelers.

"We are not fully set-up for online shopping so that's one thing we thought would be a benefit," Rochester Lapidary Jewelers President Adam Kirckof said.

Kirckof said there is more than one benefit from being part of this initiative. He also said keeping the money in the community also benefits other organizations.

"Go ahead and support Toys for Tots and things like that and obviously when you shop locally you can help benefit that process. At the end, the money stays in the community," Kirckof said.

Ackerman said all it takes is going beyond the normal go-to websites.

"Not do the easy thing like just go to Amazon, but maybe do the right thing and that's support your local businesses," Ackerman said.

The directory will be up well into 2021 as many businesses continue to get back on their feet.

If you would like to visit the directory, click here.