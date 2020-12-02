Son of Venezuela’s Maduro emerges, runs for congress

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is running for a seat in the nation’s congress. Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra will compete for one of 277 seats in the National Assembly on Sunday. The election is being boycotted by U.S.-backed opposition politicians, who call the election a fraud. In the days before the election, 30-year-old Maduro Guerra has defended himself against U.S. claims that he is involved in corruption and benefits from nepotism as the president’s son. On his own, he’s an accomplished flautist and once headed the national youth orchestra system.