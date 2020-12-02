Sunny and quiet weather ahead

Plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures are on the way for the first half of December. Sky coverage will stay below 50% through the next 7 days meaning sunshine will dominate the upper Midwest through late next week. Temperatures will also be fairly mild through the next 10-14 days.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday through Sunday. With mainly clear skies overnight, temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 20s for overnight lows through Sunday night. Next week high temperatures return to the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be nearly 10-15 degrees above average Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine while we have it!

Historically speaking, Rochester has a 75% chance of seeing at least 1" of snow on the ground for Christmas. Most of SE MN falls in the 65-75% range with NE Iowa slightly lower at 55-65%. A more active weather pattern is possible for the second half of December which could bring several chances for accumulating snowfall before Christmas.

Nick