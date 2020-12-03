3M cutting 2,900 jobs as Minnesota-based company restructures

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KTTC) -- 3M is cutting about 2,900 jobs globally, in another restructuring move for the Maplewood-based company.

In a news release on Thursday, 3M said the move will streamline its business and invest more in health care, e-commerce and home improvement.

The company's restructuring efforts will cost the company up to $300 million before taxes.

3M added this move will position the company for greater growth as global markets emerge from the pandemic.

"The company will further enhance its operations and marketing capabilities," 3M said. "In operations, 3M will eliminate redundancies and better use analytics to drive additional efficiencies. In marketing, 3M will build on its success in utilizing data insights, accelerating global marketing programs, and activating digital engagements with customers."

3M cut 1,500 jobs back in January amid a trade war between the United States and China.