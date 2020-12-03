Attorney: St. Paul officer shot Black man to protect others

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An attorney for a St. Paul police officer who shot and wounded a Black man who emerged naked from a dumpster says the officer was trying to protect his fellow officers and himself. Anthony Dean’s lawyer, Robert Paule, said the man “claimed to have a gun and had used a knife earlier that evening in a violent assault and rape.” The Minneapolis Star Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press, citing law enforcement sources they did not identify, reported that Dean was fired following Saturday night’s shooting of Joseph Javonte Washington. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said Tuesday he took “swift, decisive and serious action” against the officer, but said state law precluded him from releasing details.