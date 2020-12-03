Bangladesh begins relocating Rohingya refugees to island

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh have begun relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to an isolated island despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The United Nations has also voiced concern that refugees be allowed to make a “free and informed decision” about whether to relocate to the island in the Bay of Bengal. The island’s facilities are built to accommodate 100,000 people, just a fraction of the million Rohingya Muslims who have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently living in crowded, squalid refugee camps. A government official says 11 buses carrying refugees left on Thursday on the way to the island.