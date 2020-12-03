Belgium looks to launch limited vaccine campaign in January

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on a limited scale starting in early January. Belgium’s health ministers said Thursday that the national immunization strategy will be rolled out in phases, depending on the number of doses available. During the first phase, 600,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine will be used, enough for 300,000 people since each person needs two shots. European regulators are likely to authorize the first COVID-19 vaccines by the end of December or early January, and Belgium wants to start giving them to people soon after. Belgium has been severely hit by the coronavirus, reporting more than 580,000 cases and nearly 17,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.