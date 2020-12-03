Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say the country’s lunar probe has lifted off from the moon with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang’e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to lift off from it again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a spacecraft en route to Mars carrying a robot rover. The spacecraft touched down on the moon on Tuesday on a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since a Russian spacecraft did so in 1976.