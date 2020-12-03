Chinese official says Australian PM overreacted to tweet

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China’s deputy ambassador to Australia says Prime Minister Scott Morrison overreacted to a social media post about alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. The diplomat, Wang Xining, says it’s unfortunate that this issue evolved in such a way that has gone astray and now there is a much larger visibility of the report into the allegations in China. Morrison said that a Chinese official’s tweet showing a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child’s throat was “truly repugnant” and merited an apology, which has not come from China. Australia’s military earlier this month found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners and recommended that 19 soldiers be referred for criminal investigation.