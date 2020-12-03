Czech stores, bars allowed to reopen in runup to Christmas

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has eased some of the most restrictive measures it imposed to contain a massive surge in coronavirus cases and cleared stores, shopping malls, restaurants, bars and hotels to reopen. The government also lifted an overnight curfew, a ban on drinking alcohol in public places as of Thursday, allowing a semblance of normalcy to return ahead of the holidays. All of the Czech Republic’s neighbors, including Germany, remain under various forms of lockdowns. The European Union warned member nations Wednesday not to rush into lifting their infection-control restrictions to prevent a post-Christmas increase in new virus cases and deaths.