DIW: 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush

According to DailMail, the average woman takes about 55 minutes to style her hair every day. What if that time could be cut down to 30 minutes?

The 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush claims it will do just that. This multi-function brush allows you to blowdry your hair while simultaneously straightening or curling it! Its technology claims to reduce frizz and static to make hair softer and shinier.

I went to Serenity Couture Salon to see if it will live up to those claims.

With 18 years of experience, Melissa Sutton is pretty familiar with products like the Hot Air Brush. She said it was similar to other ones she's seen and was impressed that it had tourmaline technology.

She was also pleased that the product had a ceramic heater, similar to tools they use at the salon, and it had both long and short bristles to evenly distribute heat to the hair.

To prep, Melissa sprayed my hair with water and heat protectant, then split it into sections. She said a product like this works best on damp hair, not drenched hair.

Since I already have straight hair, the difference wasn't astounding. But the tool did make my hair look a bit more polished with a slight curl at the ends.

Overall, Melissa thought the product was just okay. "I would be a little hesitant to try and curl with it though because it's such a big oval. But I could imagine for a sleeker, smoother style it would be effective."

She says it's still a pretty good deal for $25, even if it does have some limitations.

Hot Air Brush, you pass the Does It Work test!