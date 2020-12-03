Do “self-cleaning” elevator buttons really work?

It’s hard to verify whether “self-cleaning” elevator buttons really work, but scientists say it would be difficult to catch the virus from such surfaces anyway. Self-cleaning and antiviral buttons and covers have become more common in the pandemic. But COVID-19 is an airborne disease, so experts say you shouldn’t really worry about the effectiveness of such features. Anyone wanting to avoid the virus should continue taking regular public health precautions. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing, regular hand washing and avoiding indoor events, bars, dining and gyms.