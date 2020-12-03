Ex-coach Lou Holtz to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will award the highest civilian honor on Thursday to former college football coach and political ally Lou Holtz. Holtz had a storied 34-year coaching career that included winning the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. He’s set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a private Oval Office ceremony. Holtz has been an outspoken backer of the president and spoke at this year’s Republican National Convention. Holtz had an impressive 249-132-7 record over a career that also included head coaching jobs at six colleges and brief stint in the NFL.