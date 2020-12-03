Fatal shooting of Black teen roils liberal town in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The killing of a young Black man last month by a white man who complained that he was playing loud music has roiled Ashland, Oregon. The slaying has forced the liberal college town famous for its Shakespeare festival to take a hard look at race relations. The Nov. 23 death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison added another name to the list of Black men and women whose killings have sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism. Robert Keegan fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest in a motel parking lot. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges.