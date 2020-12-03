Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson calls himself “Grandmaster Jay.” He was arrested Thursday on a federal charge at his home in West Chester, Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Johnson pointed an AR-style rifle at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4. Johnson’s group is known as the NFAC. The all-Black group often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence. Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of the charge.