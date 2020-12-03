Former US Rep. Barney Frank sues for unfinished work on home

Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank and his husband, James Ready, are suing a construction contractor who they said abandoned the building of their home in Maine. The Bangor Daily News reports Frank and Ready filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Shaun Madden Contracting. In the lawsuit, they say he walked off the job in May after only completing part of the agreed upon work. The couple paid $350,000 upfront for the construction of the home in Wells, Maine. They are asking a judge to order Madden to repay them more than $120,000. Madden did not immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.