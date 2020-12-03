Freighter stuck in Detroit River slows Great Lakes shipping

DETROIT (AP) — A freighter has become stuck in a Detroit River channel, slowing some shipping between the Great Lakes. The Harvest Spirit ran aground Wednesday morning on the Canadian side of the river, about 19 miles south of Detroit. It was sideways and blocking the Livingstone Channel. U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel told The Detroit News that the vessel apparently experienced some sort of lube oil failure and starting drifting. Tugboats were called in late Wednesday. Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the freighter. That contributed to a logjam of cargo-hauling vessels along the waterway.