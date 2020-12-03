French surgeon gets 15-year jail in massive pedophilia case

LYON, France (AP) — A French retired surgeon accused of sexually abusing over 300 young children over decades – primarily his patients, in their hospital rooms — has been sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison. The trial this week in the western city of Saintes concerned four people allegedly targeted by Joel Le Scouarnec, 70, including two of his nieces, a young female neighbor, and a child who was hospitalized at age 4 in the establishment where he practiced. Other legal complaints against the doctor have piled up since the original investigation wrapped up. Le Scouarnec has been charged in October on accusations of committing “rapes” and “sexual abuses” on a total of 312 people _mostly children at the time_ between 1986 and 2014.