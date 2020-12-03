Greek city to use Christmas money for more ICU beds

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A city in northern Greece hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic says it will scrap plans to set up Christmas decorations and a nativity scene this year to donate the money to the local hospital’s intensive care ward. The mayor of Serres told The Associated Press on Thursday that the money would be used to pay for facilities and protective suits for staff at the state-run Serres General Hospital. City officials said they would announce further details of the donation at a later date. Cities in northern Greece have been the hardest hit by the pandemic.