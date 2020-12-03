Skip to Content

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories

1:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked. Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight’s first project, a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” to be narrated by the Clintons. It was inspired by 2019’s The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which the pair co-authored. The Clintons have partnered with Sam Branson, son of tycoon Sir Richard Branson, in forming HiddenLight. They say they plan more documentaries and other film projects as well.

Associated Press

