In some parts of New York, vote count shrouded in secrecy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Policies favoring secrecy over transparency have meant that New Yorkers will be among the last Americans to learn the final vote tallies in the 2020 election. Results in a few races are still unknown one month after Election Day. Several locally run election boards responsible for processing a record 2 million absentee ballots didn’t release any rolling updates, only sharing data once the final votes were tallied. A state law that requires counties to wait about a week before they start counting absentee ballots contributed to the delays. But state officials say it’s more complex than that and one state senator has proposed legislation to streamline and speed up absentee balloting in the state.