Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump says she was deposed for more than five hours by attorneys alleging that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misused donor funds. The president’s oldest daughter and a senior White House adviser was interviewed Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office. The office has filed a lawsuit accusing the committee of making more than $1 million in improper payments to the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel during the week of the inauguration in 2017. Ivanka Trump tweeted Thursday that she has provided an email she wrote four years ago that instructed the hotel to charge a “fair market rate,” which she said the the hotel did.