Minnesota reports 92 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,166 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that 92 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 80s. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 37.

Forty-eight of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials reported. MDH also reported that one of the people who died was an inmate of a jail or prison.

A total of 3,784 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. The Department said 2,522 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 6,166 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

MDH said 120 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 333,626 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 24,217 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 7,562 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 290,019 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 50,718 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,379,610. Health officials said about 2,576,812 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 17,623 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,911 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

