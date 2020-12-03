Minnesota reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths as new cases grow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest one-day toll since the pandemic reached the state. The deaths raised the state’s cumulative toll to 3,784 on a day when the U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the one-day national record set last spring. Minnesota highest one-day total is 101 cases reported last Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday also reported 6,166 new coronavirus cases to lift the state’s total to 333,626. Minnesota hospitals were treating 1,770 coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, and many hospitals are running close to capacity.