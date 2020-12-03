MSHSL Sets Schedule to Start Winter Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Winter sports may be on the horizon.

Today, the MSHSL approved three potential start dates for winter sports:

December 21 (two days after Gov. Walz's executive order is set to expire)

January 4

January 18

The theme to all the different schedules? Sports can start -- as soon as the governor's office deems it's safe.

"I think that's the theme of 2020," said Mayo Activities Director and Return To Play task force member Jeff Whitney. "We've obviously had multiple calendars already this year. Now, we're staring at two or three different options, and in all honesty, if things keep going crazy, we cold be dealing with more calendars, so I think it's a moving target all year long."

It's been a moving target for almost a full year of sports now. Coronavirus' effect on the sports world started last March -- when winter sports were nearing their completion.

"The winter season was cut abruptly at the end of last year, so most of our winter coaches didn't have the opportunity to experience to COVID shutdowns. The boys basketball team was literally shut down on the Section Championship day, and that was the beginning of this, so we've come full circle."

The Governor's executive order is set to expire on December 19th. The MSHSL earliest plan to start sports would be on the following Monday -- but that is in the absolute best case scenario.

"They put a December calendar out there, I think it really looks like that one is going to be a hard one to hit with what's going on, so I think the January calendars are probably more realistic," Whitney said. "I know we put all of those together just in case. I guess that's the name of the game -- just be ready if we can."