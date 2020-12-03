RPD launches ‘kindness contest,’ encourages students to participate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police say now is the time to spread some kindness through the community, and they're counting on kids to help them do it.

The department is launching a kindness contest. It's open to kids in grades K - 12.

Kids can share a story or drawing of an act of kindness to help spread some holiday cheer during this challenging time. Those with the most uplifting stories will win a Target gift card and some candy.

Email in your entry to RPDKindnessContest@gmail.com by noon on Dec. 15. Be sure to include your grade, school and phone number.