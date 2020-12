Scandinavian Airlines: slow return to travel despite vaccine

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says the outlook for travel in 2021 remains bleak due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, though it says the upcoming roll-out of coronavirus vaccines provides hope. The airline, which is partially owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported Thursday a net loss of 2.6 billion kronor ($307 million) for the August-October quarter. Sales declined by nearly 80% to 3.0 billion kronor. SAS didn’t provide financial targets or forecasts for the coming year but expected uncertain demand “even though we’re encouraged by the recent progress related to the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”