Suspect killed, officer wounded in Florida police shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a 20-year-old man who shot a police officer while resisting arrest was mortally wounded when officers returned fire. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says St. Petersburg police officers found Dominque Daquan Harris outside a grocery store where he refused to leave his car on Wednesday. Officers tried to open the door and break the window. He says Harris then drove into a cruiser and reached out his window with a semi-automatic handgun he used to shoot a detective in his torso. Gualtieri says multiple officers fired more than a dozen shots in response. The detective is expected to recover.