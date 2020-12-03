Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:56 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair, Neb. 64, Harlan 60

Jesup 76, Oelwein 56

Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Woodward-Granger 43

Mason City 53, New Hampton 49

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 51

Spencer 59, Harris-Lake Park 35

Spirit Lake 79, MOC-Floyd Valley 66

Stanton 65, Riverside, Oakland 58

Storm Lake 59, Denison-Schleswig 46

Treynor 64, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50

Winterset 40, Creston 24

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Hinton 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crestwood, Cresco vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 56, Murray 39

Denison-Schleswig 59, Storm Lake 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Spirit Lake 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward-Granger 33

Montezuma 59, PCM, Monroe 38

North Fayette Valley 49, Crestwood, Cresco 36

Sidney 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 36

Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 39

Spencer 79, Harris-Lake Park 5

Stanton 64, Riverside, Oakland 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Oelwein 20

Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 10

Vinton-Shellsburg 57, Union Community, LaPorte City 39

West Monona 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Woodbine 53, Missouri Valley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waukon vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content