Vikings rising as Jaguars visit with 10-game losing streak

The Minnesota Vikings host a Jacksonville team that has lost 10 straight games. That’s a single-season franchise record for the Jaguars. The Vikings have won four of their last five games to pull within one game of a potential spot in the playoffs. Over those five games, quarterback Kirk Cousins has the best passer rating in the NFL. Mike Glennon has taken over at quarterback for the Jaguars. He passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in his first start last week in a 27-25 loss at Cleveland.