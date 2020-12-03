Vikings still committed to core, as Jaguars starting over

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three years ago the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings each reached their conference championship game. Neither team has sustained that success, though they’ve taken drastically different tacks since then. The Jaguars are 1-10 this year after initiating an aggressive teardown in 2019. They fired general manager Dave Caldwell last week. The Vikings are 24-20-1 since the start of the 2018 season, with one win in the playoffs. They strengthened their commitment to their current core this year with contract extensions for several key figures. The Vikings have won four of their last five games. They host the Jaguars on Sunday.