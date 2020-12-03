Volunteer bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer was bitten and seriously injured by a tiger at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary near Tampa, Florida. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews received a trauma alert call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire rescue spokesman Eric Seidel says the person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Baskin identified the person as a female volunteer who was feeding the tiger. The sanctuary was made famous though the Netflix series “Tiger King.” Baskin identified the volunteer as Candy Couser, who has worked at the sanctuary for five years.