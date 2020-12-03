‘We need funding from Washington’: Sen. Klobuchar says rural communities must be a priority in vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a COVID-19 vaccine soon. As states prepare to roll out a vaccine, one looming question has to do with storage.

Pfizer's vaccine needs to be stored in extreme cold, at -94 degrees Fahrenheit. That's a problem for many rural communities that don't have the expensive, ultra-cold freezers.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota since 2007, said the state needs funding from the nation's capital.

"I don't think the Rochester City Council or the Lanesboro City Council is going to be able to buy a bunch of freezers," Klobuchar told KTTC on Thursday morning. "That's on Washington."

Pfizer has designed thermal shippers using dry ice to maintain the freezing temperature for 10 days. But once delivered, the vaccine needs to be administered quickly before it goes bad, or stored in special freezers.

Klobuchar said issues like those are critical in distributing the vaccine as quickly and effectively as possible. It is concerning for states with large rural populations, like Minnesota.

"You can't afford these freezers in small towns," she said.

Moderna has applied for emergency authorization on its vaccine as well.

Klobuchar pointed to that vaccine as an example of a long-term option for rural communities.

The difference is, Moderna's candidate can be stored in a refrigerator for 30 days and even at room temperature for 12 hours.

"You're going to have different vaccines that match different areas in terms of distribution," Klobuchar said.

She also referred to AstraZeneca's candidate as another option down the line, as it can be stored for six months in normal refrigerated conditions.

Minnesota's senior senator emphasized that rural communities cannot be left behind, saying they "shouldn't have to wait at the end of the line."

"They've got health care workers and people in assisted living," Klobuchar said. "They still should get the vaccine as soon as possible."

The senator wants to ensure planes and trucks, using the Rochester International Airport as a distribution point, can get the vaccine out as soon as possible to frontline workers.

"This really matters to the Rochester area because health care workers are going to be on the front line to get the vaccine first," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar pointed out that Minnesota already has a "dry run" at distribution, referring to rapid testing ramping up in Minnesota.

For people that will not immediately have access to a vaccine in their community, Klobuchar pointed out that people have already driven long distances in order to get rapid testing for COVID-19.

"I think people will be used to that," Klobuchar said. "The vaccine may not immediately be at their local doctor's office."

In a hopeful note, Klobuchar acknowledged the impact a vaccine will have on so many families that have struggled during the pandemic.

"When you think of the effect this will have, with parents that are struggling with their kids at home and trying to do their work on their laptops with their toddlers on their knees, our economy cannot wait much longer," Klobuchar said. "We've got to get this done."