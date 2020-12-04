$300,000 in damage estimated after fire engulfed Albert Lea building

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A fire that broke out in an Albert Lea building on Thursday night is estimated to have caused $300,000 in damage.

According to a news release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue on Friday, an Albert Lea Police Department officer reported that there was smoke coming from the building located at 601 Main St. West around 8:20 p.m. A witness at the scene told KTTC the building was used for storage. Albert Lea Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found "heavy smoke coming from all areas of the building."

Glenville and Austin fire departments were also called to the scene. The news release said law enforcement helped with evacuating residents from the homes east of the building. Those residents were brought to the First Methodist Church and a shelter that was set up by Freeborn County Emergency Management. They were reportedly assisted by the Red Cross and Salvation Army later with hotel rooms for the night.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about 10 hours putting out the fire and extinguishing burning embers that were falling on homes east of the building.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Authorities are asking that people stay away from the area where the fire was and asking people to not cross into the secured area.