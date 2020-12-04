Bauer, LeMahieu, Springer top list of available free agents

The free agent market received a small boost this week, although it remains to be seen whether teams will be eager to take advantage. A record 59 players became free agents when their teams declined to offer them contracts by the tender deadline. That group includes a few well-known names like Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and Eddie Rosario of the Minnesota Twins — but these additions to the free agent class did little to change the sense the market could be slow this offseason. Teams may be looking to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.